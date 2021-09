The Missouri Department of Transportation needs part-time emergency snow plow drivers for the upcoming cold weather months. Without these positions filled when the hardest of winter hits, MODOT Assistant District Engineer Kevin James says he worries it will affect not only people’s commutes to work, but also the transport of goods across Missouri.

MODOT is also hiring full-time maintenance workers.

