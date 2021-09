The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors will meet September 23-24 on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

The two-day session will include a board retreat convening at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, with a regularly scheduled business meeting following at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. The official notice, along with tentative meeting agendas, can be viewed at https://semo.edu/board/.

