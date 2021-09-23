Nominating Petitions Available for City Council Sept. 27

Potential candidates for Mayor and for City Council Wards 1, 2, and 6 positions will start circulating petitions soon for the April 5, 2022, election ballot.

The terms of the Mayor and City Council Representatives in Wards 1, 2 and 6 will expire in April of 2022. Bob Fox has filled the Mayor’s position since April of 2018, and is eligible for another term. He also served as Ward 5 Council Member from April of 2016 to the time he was elected Mayor. Ward 1 is represented by Dan Presson, who has served since April of 2018, and is eligible for another term. The current Ward 2 council member is Shelly Moore, who is ineligible to run again due to term limits as set by the City Charter. Stacey Kinder has served Ward 6 since April of 2018 and is eligible to run again.

To be eligible to serve on the City Council a person must be a registered voter of the city, at least 21 years of age, a resident of the city for at least two years immediately prior to the election, and a resident of their Ward for at least 90 days prior to October 26, 2021. Potential candidates for these positions must be nominated by a petition signed by at least 50 registered voters who are eligible to vote for the proposed candidate. In the case of Council Members, the petition signers must be registered to vote in the individual ward from which the candidate seeks election. Nominating petitions will be available in the City Manager’s Office, located at City Hall, 401 Independence, beginning September 27, 2021.

Nominated candidates may file between October 26 and November 23, 2021. Both the nominating petition and the acceptance of nomination form must be returned to the City Clerk at the City Manager’s Office. If more than two candidates file for any one ward, a primary election will be held on February 8, 2022, with the general election on April 5, 2022. If two or fewer candidates file for the office, the general election will be held April 5, 2022.

09-27-2021 Nominating Petitions available in the Office of the City Clerk

10-26-2021 8:00 a.m. filing opens, City Clerk’s Office

11-23-2021 5:00 p.m. filing closes, City Clerk’s Office

01-12-2022 Last day to register to vote in February primary

02-08-2022 Primary Election IF more than 2 candidates file for any 1 office

03-09-2022 Last day to register to vote in April general election

04-05-2022 General Election

For more information, contact:

Gayle L. Conrad

Director of Citizen Services/City Clerk

573-339-6320

cityclerk@cityofcape.org

