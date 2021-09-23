The Virus that causes Covid-19 has been found in wild deer in 4 states
Covid-19 antibodies have been discovered in wild deer in parts of the United States. The USDA says the SARS-Covid-2 antibodies have been found in deer in 4 states. Missouri Department of Conservation Biologist Jasmine Batten says this comes as a surprise.
The Conservation department says the potential risks of transmission from deer to humans is unknown. There are currently no known risks of consuming meat that has the Covid antibodies. Missouri’s archery deer season is on now.