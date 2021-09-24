New MO law bans schools from preventing parents, guardians from recording IEP meetings

A new Missouri law bans the state’s school districts from preventing parents or guardians from recording certain meetings. State Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the Moberly School District is violating state law by requiring parents to sign a consent form to record meetings used to determine accommodations for students with special needs. Superintendent Dr. Dustin Fanning says the district’s attorneys are confident the form does not break the law.

Fanning says the district has not denied any requests to record these meetings. In the letter, Schmitt says the district does not have the legal authority to restrict a parent’s ability to record these meetings.

