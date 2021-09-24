One dead after shooting on Thursday in Cape Girardeau

Yesterday around 12:30 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a shooting in the area of Giboney and Hickory Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 39-year-old Cape Girardeau resident, who had been shot. Lifesaving measures were attempted on scene, however, the victim died at the location. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and is currently investigating this homicide. Anyone with any information is strongly encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Phone: 573-339-6621

Anonymous call line: 573-339-6313

Text “CAPEPD” to 847411

