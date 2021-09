The voting process has begun for the Nov. 2 election as absentee votes began to be accepted Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County. Three municipalities are asking residents for a use tax, or a tax on internet sales, made possible by the Missouri Legislature’s passage of Wayfair legislation in May. Each political subdivision seeks voter permission to levy an online sales tax at the same level as each city’s current sales tax. Learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

