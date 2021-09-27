Jackson man receives maximum sentence for murder of ex-girlfriend

A Jackson man received a 30-year sentence for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. On Thursday, Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Lewis sentenced 27-year-old Victor Grebing to consecutive sentences for offenses related to the June 23, 2020, murder of Hailey Amanda Wipfler Crook. Crook was sleeping in a downstairs bedroom of her grandparents’ home when Grebing entered the residence around 3:30 p.m. Grebing immediately went downstairs and shot Crook multiple times. Crook’s minor son witnessed the murder. Grebing and Crook once had a short relationship, but they had not been in contact for approximately two years. Judge Lewis imposed the maximum sentences of life imprisonment (30 years) on murder in the second degree and a consecutive sentence of 30 years on the offense of armed criminal action. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!