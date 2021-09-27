Monday, September 27th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

St. Petersburg, FL — A Florida Woman is accused of battering her boyfriend when he asked to cuddle with her in their bed. According to investigators, 45-year-old Kiesel Anthony was in bed with her boyfriend around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday when the 42-year-old victim “asked to cuddle with defendant and defendant said no.”

Cops say that Anthony got mad at her boyfriend “for trying to cuddle” and began yelling and screaming at him in their St. Petersburg home. After throwing a fan, Anthony “grabbed the pole from the fan and hit the victim in the back of the right leg, causing a visible injury.” Anthony was arrested for domestic battery and booked into the county jail.

She is being held on $2,500 bond and a judge has ordered her to have no contact with the victim. In February, Anthony was charged with battering the same man. She subsequently entered into a deferred prosecution agreement requiring her to complete a 12-month domestic violence program. Prosecutors have moved to revoke that agreement in light of Anthony’s September 22nd arrest.

