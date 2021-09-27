NDAA passes US House with Missouri projects on the list

The National Defense Authorization Act passed the US House, with Missouri projects on the list. Fourth District Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is the ranking Republican on an important Armed Services subcommittee. She says this is the most important bill the committee passed.

Hartzler represents Ft. Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base. She says she will work in a House-Senate Conference committee to remove a provision that would require women to register for the draft. She says it is part of a “political agenda that does not align with the needs of our military.”

