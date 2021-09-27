One dead after shooting on Thursday in Cape Girardeau UPDATE 2 arrests made

Last Thursday around 12:30 p.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a shooting in the area of Giboney and Hickory Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 39-year-old Cape Girardeau resident, who had been shot. Lifesaving measures were attempted on scene; however, the victim died at the location of the incident. The victim has since been positively identified as David Flores. Throughout the course of the investigation, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad identified suspects that have been taken into custody. 18-year-olds Delijah James and Isaiah Triplett, both of Cape Girardeau, were arrested for second degree murder, first degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the death of Flores. They are currently being held at the Cape Girardeau Municipal jail on a $1,000,000.00 cash only bond. You are still strongly encouraged to contact The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad or The Cape Girardeau Police Department with any information pertaining to this investigation.

Isaiah Triplett

Delijah James

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!