Scott County arrest leads to felony citations
A Haywood City man was cited for a number of felony offenses after being arrested in Scott County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 67-year-old Abe Williams was arrested last week and cited for two counts of felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance for marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-offense driving while revoked, driving without insurance, and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was taken to Scott County Jail and held for 24 hours.