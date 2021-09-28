$2 million grant will help Missouri at-risk students through parent-teacher partnerships
The University of Missouri is teaming up with some mid-Missouri elementary school teachers to help them effectively engage and collaborate with parents. The ultimate goal is to improve student performance and behavioral outcomes. Tyler Smith, in the College of Education and Human Development, says the effort will help to create family engagement practices and interventions for at-risk students.
The partnership is thanks to a four-year, two-million-dollar federal grant.