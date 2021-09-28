Benton man arrested for alleged felonies

A Benton man was taken into custody Sunday for several alleged felony violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states authorities arrested 39-year-old Stephen Sheldrake for two counts of resisting arrest, felony operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to have insurance, and displaying the plates of another vehicle. He was also arrested on a felony probation and parole warrant. He was taken to Scott County Jail and held without bond.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!