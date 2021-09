The number of hate crimes reported in Missouri has reached its highest in several years. In 2020, 115 hate crimes were reported in Missouri – the highest in nine years. The FBI St. Louis Division says that compares to 66 in 2018. During a press conference, FBI Special Agent in Charge, Richard Quinn, says hate crimes are traditionally under-reported.

To make a report anonymously, go to tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

