How are Missouri’s school counselors holding up during the pandemic?

Missouri’s K-12 school counselors have been working to help students and staff deal with higher levels of stress and anxiety throughout the pandemic. Shari Sevier, with the Missouri School Counselor Association, says many counselors are trying to serve schools while also being given duties outside their expertise, like supervising recess and clerical work.

The program includes social-emotional, academic and career development, grade transitioning, counseling and crisis response. Missouri has about 16-hundred K-12 public and private school counselors.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!