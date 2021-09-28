International Institute preparing for influx of Afghanistan refugees to Missouri

The International Institute of St. Louis is one of 19 sites selected across the US to receive refugees from Afghanistan, after the fall of that country now that US troops have pulled out. The organization has dealt with refugee needs for many decades, but this case is much more demanding, says Arrey Obenson, the president and CEO of the institute. In this case, the timing is urgent.

The federal government gives refugees three months to get settled, get a house and get a job. International Institute helps them with that, and Obenson says the St. Louis area has been phenomenal in helping out.

