MO man excited about state’s upcoming first-ever black bear hunt

Four-hundred Missourians will get their chance to hunt in the state’s first-ever black bear hunting season. The season runs from October 18th through the 27th. Nelson Scherrer, of Jefferson County, is one of the hunters participating.

The state is only allowing 40 black bears to be killed statewide. Each hunter is required to call the Missouri Department of Conservation prior to hunting each day to determine if the hunting quota has been met.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!