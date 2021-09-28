North and Southbound I-55 to Open at Center Junction Median Crossover Removal; Pavement Repairs to Address Settlement

Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson continues with I-55 traffic opening to one lane in each direction beginning Thursday, Sept. 30. Construction of the northbound I-55 bridge is nearing completion. Following the traffic shift, contractor crews will begin removing the median crossovers and completing pavement repairs south of the southbound I-55 bridge. The repairs will be completed to address the settlement of the embankment. Weather permitting, the traffic shift will begin following morning rush hour on Thursday, Sept. 30. All interstate ramps will be open to right turn movements only. Route 61/Kingshighway traffic will not be impacted. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area. For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

