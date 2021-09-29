Cairo, IL man arrested after disturbance in Carbondale
A Milwaukee, WI woman and a Cairo, IL man face charges after a fight in Carbondale. Carbondale Police say at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1100 block of East Walnut Street for a disturbance. 32-year-old Tamira Smart was arrested for Battery. 48-year-old Quincy Brown was arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with no Valid Firearms Owner ID card. Brown was also treated for a minor injury he got during the fight with Smart. Smart was released pending a court appearance. Brown was taken to the Jackson County Jail.