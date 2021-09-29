CHS senior passes after battle with cancer

A Cape Central High School senior passed away over the weekend. Alex Powderly passed away Sunday, September 26th, after a well fought battle with cancer. The school’s focus right now is on making sure students, staff, and his family are properly supported. The school has counselors on standby to support students as they grieve. If your student needs extra support outside of school, they can assist you with that, as well. You just have to reach out to your student’s assigned high school counselor.

