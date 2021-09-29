Two die in camper fire in Scott County

The Standard Democrat reports that a Charleston man and Sikeston woman died after their camper caught fire Thursday in Scott County. Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said deputies were called on Thursday to 155 County Road 209 in rural Chaffee in reference to two deceased subjects inside a camper located on the property. The camper had moderate smoke and fire damage. The subjects were identified as 37-year-old John Groves and 31-year-old Christy Wilson. The Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Missouri State Fire Marshal were called to assist. The joint investigation found no signs of foul play. The preliminary results from the autopsies performed Monday showed smoke inhalation as the cause of death for both people.

