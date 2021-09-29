Wednesday, September 29th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

When shoplifting, it is best to wear nondescript clothing so as to make as little an impression as possible on any prospective witnesses. Which is to say you should not don a Rob Gronkowski football jersey when boosting watches from a Walmart in the Tampa Bay area. Police charge that 41-year-old Joel Lewis swiped two watches (worth $39.76) from a Walmart in Largo on Saturday afternoon.

A store employee provided cops with a description of the suspect “to include the ‘Gronkowski’ jersey he was wearing.” Lewis, who was hiding in a bush near Walmart, was apprehended within minutes of the theft. Still in his Gronkowski jersey, Lewis was collared after a short foot chase. He reportedly confessed to stealing the watches and “apologized for his actions.”

Lewis, charged with theft and resisting, is being held in the Pinellas County jail on $2150 bond. At the time of his arrest, Lewis was free on $2,500 bond in a pending felony battery case (he was arrested on September 20th for allegedly striking his girlfriend during an argument). Lewis’s lengthy rap sheet includes multiple felony convictions and state prison terms.

