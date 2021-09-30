Cape Girardeau fire chief warns against participating in One Chip Challenge

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department’s emergency services unit investigated a case of someone becoming ill Sunday after attempting to consume a tortilla chip, part of the “Paqui One Chip Challenge” by Austin, Texas-based Amplify Snack Brands. Fire Chief Randy Morris said some details of the weekend incident cannot be publicly disclosed because of federal privacy statutes but did acknowledge EMS responded to a call around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Whitener Street, noting the patient refused treatment. A SEMO Alerts social media post reported the unnamed individual was having trouble breathing. Morris said he has done some research on one of the seasonings used on the Paqui chips called “Carolina Reaper.” The Scoville (chili) Scale says the Carolina Reaper may be the very hottest pepper condiment available on the market with an estimated 1.4 million to 2.2 million heat units. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

