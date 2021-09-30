Dexter Police locate woman who has been missing since August

Authorities have located a woman missing since mid-August. The Dexter Police reached out to the public over the weekend for assistance in locating 20-year-old Angelina Cook who was reported last seen in the Dexter area on Aug. 12. Cook was described as a Caucasian female, 5’9”, 129 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Detective Thomas Forkum with the Dexter Police Department said Monday morning no foul play was suspected at that time. Forkum also said the department was continuing to follow up on leads. On Monday evening the Dexter Police Department announced via social media that Cook had been located and was safe.

