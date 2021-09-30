Morehouse man arrested following vehicle pursuit

A 45-minute vehicle pursuit resulted in a crash and the arrest of a Morehouse man Tuesday in Portageville. At 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Portageville Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for speed violation. Once the officer activated the emergency lights and siren, the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, and a vehicle pursuit began east on Missouri 162 from U. S. Highway 61. Officers with the Portageville Police Department, New Madrid and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Departments along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit. After approximately a 45-minute pursuit, the suspect vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and crashed on State Highway M and New Madrid County Road 431. The suspect then fled on foot. After a short foot chase, a Portageville officer attempted to take the suspect into custody. The suspect attempted to assault the officer and a taser was deployed. Officers arrested 35-year-old Robert Chambers. Chambers was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest by fleeing, and interfering with arrest for a felony. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

