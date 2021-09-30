Thursday, September 30th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Orange County, FL — An Ocoee man has been sentenced to six years and five months in federal prison for aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. 51-year-old Michael Todd Watters created around 35 counterfeit driver’s licenses that victimized current and former local, state, and federal legislators.

U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell sentenced Watters after multiple agencies discovered that he used the counterfeit IDs to present nearly 265 counterfeit checks as payment at various Orlando stores between Dec. 2018 and May 2019. The affected businesses incurred a total loss of $53,156.43, the release states.

He previously faced 22 charges of identity fraud in which his victims included professional athletes and celebrities, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. This case was investigated by multiple agencies, including the United States Secret Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Winter Garden Police Department.

