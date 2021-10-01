Abigail Hotop to throw out first pitch at Sunday’s Cardinals game

Perryville High School’s own Abigail Hotop will throw out an honorary first pitch at this weekend’s Cardinals game.

Abigail, who is a junior at PHS, is participating in the Walk in the Park event for the Down Syndrome Association of Great St. Louis. Abigail’s Sassy Squad was one of the top two fundraising teams for DSAGSL and as Team Honoree, Abigail has the honor of tossing an Honorary Pitch at the St. Louis Cardinals baseball game on Sunday, Oct. 3. The Cardinals are hosting the Chicago Cubs at 2:15 pm.

“We raised a little over $14,000 in the last two years for the St. Louis Down Syndrome Association by having the Laid Back on I-55 Truck Show on the Square,” said Abigail’s mom Tiffany Rhoden. “The Sassy Squad includes all of our family and friends, and the fundraising committee includes James Stegall, Robynne Duvall, Brad Kirshner, Jim and Tammy Meyer and myself.”

Abigail is the daughter of Tiffany Rhoden and Derek Hotop, and Zack and Valerie Hotop. Her grandparents are Doug and Dana Gibbar, Pat Hotop, Lydia and Daniel Jannin, Tim and Rita Hoehn and Steve and Gail Hotop.

“I’m very excited to throw the pitch,” Abigail said. “I’ve been practicing with my mom. My friends and teachers will be watching me on TV.” Abigail said her favorite Cardinal is Matt Carpenter. “But I know Fredbird,” she said. “He’s my friend.”

The PHS school family and the entire community can cheer Abigail on Sunday by attending the Walk in the Park Pep Rally, which is open to the public from 11 am to Noon, in the lot across from Gate A at Busch Stadium; or by watching the pre-game show at 1:30 pm when the honorary pitchers will take the field. You can find viewing information at https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/tv.

