Friday, October 1st 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Madison, WI — Police in Wisconsin are attempting to locate a $1,400 bronze sculpture of nursery rhyme character Humpty Dumpty sitting on a toilet. The Madison Police Department said the sculpture, named Dumpty Humpty, was stolen from an Art Fair on the Square vendor’s booth.

The vendor said she had seen two men lingering around her booth while she was setting up Saturday and the sculpture vanished along with the men when she left the stand for a short time. Police said they found security camera footage of the two men described by the vendor leaving the area with the sculpture.

