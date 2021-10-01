Man who escaped authorities in Pemiscot County is back in custody
A man who escaped from authorities in Pemiscot County is back in custody. Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell reports that on Monday, September 20th, 23-year-old Jonathan Stewart, of Hayti, was being escorted to the County Jail from the Courthouse when he broke away from a deputy and ran from the scene. Greenwell says that Stewart had been sentenced to 120 days for a probation violation on the original charge of second-degree burglary. Stewart was found Wednesday morning at a residence in Kennett and taken back into custody.