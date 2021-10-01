MO Gaming Commission Chair says state’s gaming industry is bouncing back

Missouri Gaming Commission Chair Mike Leara says the state’s gaming industry has bounced back well after the pandemic dealt a real blow to it last year. Missouri’s casinos closed from mid-March through the end of May last year – costing the state about one million dollars in revenue for each day the lights are off. During a meeting at the St. Jo Frontier Casino, Leara said Missouri’s casino industry has made a significant step forward this year. He does not expect a lot of change in the future.

Missouri’s casinos are located in St. Louis, St. Charles, Kansas City, St. Joseph, Boonville, La Grange, Caruthersville and Cape Girardeau.

