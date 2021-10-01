Third arrest in connection to Flores Homicide

On Wednesday, September 29th, Cape Girardeau Police Officers took custody of the third and final suspect from the September 23rd homicide of 39-year-old David Flores. Flores was fatally shot while he was inside his home in the area of Giboney and Hickory Street. 18-year-old Mylik Starnes, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested and he is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department on an active warrant for second degree murder, first degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the death of Flores. The bond for Starnes has been set at $1,000,000.00 cash only. Delijah James and Isaiah Triplett were also arrested in connection with the killing of Flores within the past week. With this third arrest, investigators are confident that all three suspects connected to this homicide are currently in custody and no further arrests are anticipated at this time.

