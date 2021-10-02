Trading Post – October 2
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
Buying: 20-22 hp Koehler engine for John Deere mower – ph #: 573-620-3572
‘07 Ford F150 – 4wd
‘99 Harley Davidson Sportster
‘08 Honda Rebel – ph #: 573-450-5075
2 tin soldiers – 5 ft tall – $150/both – ph #: 587-2424
‘15 John Deere tractor – w/12 implements – $20,000 – ph #: 573-568-2921
Buy and sell guitars, banjos and other instruments – ph #: 573-270-1476
Set of aluminum ramps – $65
Push mower – $45 – ph #: 334-1757
Used tires
Acoustic guitars
Violin – Stradivarius copy – ph #: 573-282-2268
Comfort maker heating unit – $200
Yamaha acoustic guitar – $65 – ph #: 667-5540
Upright Whitney piano – $500 – ph #: 573-579-9585
Snapper push mower – $100 – ph #: 573-264-3344
Black & Tan Beagle pups – 4 months old – $50/each – ph #: 573-510-1283
Fish Fry – Friday – Smith Avenue Church of God – Sikeston – ph #: 481-8140
DR brush cutter – $800
Set of used tires – $100
Buying: John Deere riding mower – ph #: 421-5385
Vinyl records – ph #: 573-382-9303
John Deere 318 tractor – w/front-end loader – $2,500 – ph #: 618-521-4515