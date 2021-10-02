Menu

Trading Post – October 2

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Buying: 20-22 hp Koehler engine for John Deere mower – ph #: 573-620-3572

————–

‘07 Ford F150 – 4wd 

‘99 Harley Davidson Sportster

‘08 Honda Rebel – ph #: 573-450-5075

————–

2 tin soldiers – 5 ft tall – $150/both – ph #: 587-2424

————–

‘15 John Deere tractor – w/12 implements – $20,000 – ph #: 573-568-2921

————–

Buy and sell guitars, banjos and other instruments – ph #: 573-270-1476

————–

Set of aluminum ramps – $65

Push mower – $45 – ph #: 334-1757

————–

Used tires

Acoustic guitars

Violin – Stradivarius copy – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

Comfort maker heating unit – $200

Yamaha acoustic guitar – $65 – ph #: 667-5540

————–

Upright Whitney piano – $500 – ph #: 573-579-9585

————–

Snapper push mower – $100 – ph #: 573-264-3344

————–

Black & Tan Beagle pups – 4 months old – $50/each – ph #: 573-510-1283

————–

Fish Fry – Friday – Smith Avenue Church of God – Sikeston – ph #: 481-8140

————–

DR brush cutter – $800

Set of used tires – $100

Buying: John Deere riding mower – ph #: 421-5385

————–

Vinyl records – ph #: 573-382-9303

————–

John Deere 318 tractor – w/front-end loader – $2,500 – ph #: 618-521-4515

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: