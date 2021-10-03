Final Stages of Project to be Completed U.S. 61 to Close Overnight at Center Junction

Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Missouri, continues with nightly closures of U.S. 61 beginning Monday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 22.

Contractor crews will continue work on U.S. 61 as the diverging diamond interchange project nears completion. Beginning Monday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 16, diamond grinding operations will take place. From Monday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 22, crews will be striping the lanes in preparation for project completion.

Weather permitting, work will take place nightly, requiring a full closure of U.S. 61 from Orchard Road to Veterans Drive from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. All interstate ramps will remain open to right turn movements only. Motorists should seek alternate routes during closures.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

