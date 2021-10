A Missouri business professor does not expect Black Friday holiday deals to be as significant this year. Matthew Osborn, at Culver-Stockton College, says he thinks holiday shoppers will buy gifts earlier than usual.

Osborn says electronics and anything with a circuit board will be challenging to find. Due to supply shortages, he expects gift card sales to increase.

