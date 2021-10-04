River Radio & Century Casino Job Fair
Save the date! Join KZIM KSIM for the River Radio & Century Casino Cape Girardeau Job Fair – October 28th at Century Casino Cape Girardeau in Downtown Cape from 12p to 7p.
Are you an employer with immediate openings? The River Radio & Century Casino Job Fair is a fantastic way to showcase your business in front of potential job seekers. Vendor space is still available by emailing JACK@RIVERRADIO.NET or call 335-8291 and ask for Jack.
You could join these other fine businesses at the River Radio & Century Casino Job Fair: