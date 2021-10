COVID-19 has taken a toll on all Americans in a way unlike any other disaster. FEMA recognized that and awarded a grant to Missouri and other states to help everyone in the state cope with the long term effects of the pandemic. Debbie Fitzgerald is one of the Show Me Hope leaders based out of Joplin.

That’s https://www.moshowmehope.org.

