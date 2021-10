Some Hy-Vee grocery stores in Missouri are testing robots whose job is to help keep track of and find inventory. Christina Gayman, an assistant vice president, says the robots are there to help workers.

The robot knows what products are available to restock shelves. A new software program helps workers quickly find products and point them to where they need to go.

