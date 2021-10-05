Governor Parson Orders Capitol Dome Lighted Purple in Honor of Alzheimer’s Awareness Day

Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to be lighted purple today in recognition of Alzheimer’s Awareness Day.

“The State Capitol dome will be lit purple to show our support for the many Missourians impacted by Alzheimer’s disease,” Governor Parson said. “Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating illness that affects many of our loved ones, and we can all help spread awareness and lend our support to help find a cure that ends this disease.”

The dome will light up at sunset on October 5 and remain lit through sunrise on October 6. The color purple is the signature color of the Alzheimer’s Association. Combining the calmness of blue and the passion of red, purple represents the uncompromising strength of the Alzheimer’s Association and its supporters.

There will be a Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jefferson City on October 10. Please visit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website to find a walk near you.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a growing public health crisis. The pandemic highlighted the struggle for those with dementia and their caregivers,” said Jerry Dowell, Vice President of Public Policy, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter. “The 3rd Annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Day gives us an opportunity to support Missourians affected by this disease.”

Pictures of the lighting will be available on Governor Parson’s Flickr page. Citizens are encouraged to share pictures on social media.

