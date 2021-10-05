Kennett man facing murder charge in Dunklin County

A Kennett man has been charged with murder in connection to the discovery of a body over the weekend. Kennett Chief of Police Kenny Wilson reports that shortly before 5 pm on Saturday, officers were dispatched to an area on Jones Street in reference to a possible deceased person. The victim was later identified as 76-year-old Dewey Ridings, of Kennett. Information about the deceased, including a cause of death, was not available. Wilson says that an investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Frankie Pitts, who has been charged with 1st degree murder, 1st degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. Pitts is being held in the Dunklin County Jail without bond.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!