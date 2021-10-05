State to Carry Out Sentence of Ernest Lee Johnson

Yesterday, Governor Mike Parson confirmed that the state of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Ernest Lee Johnson today, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri. Johnson was tried and convicted for the brutal murder of three innocent victims during a robbery in 1994. The evidence showed Johnson went to great lengths to plan and conceal his crime. Three juries have reviewed his case and recommended a sentence of death. Johnson’s claim that he is not competent to be executed has been reviewed and rejected by a jury and the courts six different times, including a unanimous decision by the Missouri Supreme Court. Johnson has received due process under the laws in the state trial court, Missouri Supreme Court, federal district court, 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, and the United States Supreme Court.

