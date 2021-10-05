Tuesday, October 5th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Madison, WI — A bronze statue of Humpty Dumpty sitting on a toilet has been recovered after being stolen from Art Fair on the Square last weekend, Madison police said. A suspect in the theft admitted to stealing the $1,400 “Dumpty Humpty” statue from an out-of-state vendor during setup for the event on September 25th. The statue was recovered at the suspect’s home.

The vendor had told police that two men lingered in the area of her stand during the early morning. After she left the stand for a short time, the men disappeared along with the sculpture. The sculpture, which stands about 9 to 10 inches tall, depicts Humpty Dumpty with his pants around his ankles and an open book on his lap.

Officers located surveillance video of the men leaving the area with the sculpture. At least one of the men is believed to be a student living in the Downtown area who recently turned 21, police said. An investigation is continuing.

