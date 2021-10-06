Nursing shortage has worsened during the pandemic – paving the way for traveling nurses to make big bucks

Many Missouri hospitals are paying big bucks during the pandemic to hire traveling nurses. State director of the Missouri Nurses Association Heidi Lucas says the nursing shortage in the state and nationwide has worsened during the pandemic. She says some traveling nurses are making between six-thousand and 10-thousand-dollars a week – much more money than nurses who have filled permanent positions.

Lucas says some nurses are leaving permanent jobs to instead work as a traveling nurse. She urges Missouri hospitals to instead boost pay and provide more flexible schedules and retention bonuses for nurses in permanent positions.

