State Legislators seek answers for failings of foster care system
State lawmakers held a special hearing yesterday to hear more about why children in foster care have gone missing and unaccounted for. DSS interim director Jennifer Tidball said, like in the report from the US inspector General, lack of documentation is a problem and optional documentation was the practice of the previous administration.
Tidball says her agency is still trying to correct poor processes from the previous leadership of DSS. This was a fact-finding hearing; no legislation was discussed.