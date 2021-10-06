Traffic stops lead to two drug arrests in Portageville

The Standard Democrat reports that two traffic stops in Portageville have led to the arrest of two individuals on drug charges. On Saturday around 10:20 p.m., the Portageville Police Department received a call of a suspicious vehicle. Officers located and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Huffman at Main Street. During the investigation, officers located approximately 30 grams of meth. Portageville officers arrested a 55-year-old white male of rural Portageville for 2nd-degree trafficking of a controlled substance. The suspect is being held in the Mississippi County Jail until formal charges are filed. Then Sunday around 6:30 p.m., the Portageville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Main Street and Baker Avenue for careless and imprudent driving. Officers conducted a pat down and located approximately 3 grams of meth. Portageville officers arrested a 48-year-old white male of Portageville for possession of a controlled substance. The suspect is being held in the Mississippi County Jail until formal charges are filed.

