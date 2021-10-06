Wednesday, October 5th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Madeira Beach, FL — After being found in possession of a pair of “glass smoking pipes” and a “clear crystal substance in drug packaging,” a Missouri man told police that the items were intended for “medicinal methamphetamine usage.” 46-year-old Matthew Cusumano was stopped around 2:45 a.m. Friday by cops who spotted him riding a bicycle without lights in Madeira Beach, Florida.

A records check revealed that Cusumano was wanted on a fugitive warrant issued in June after he failed to appear in a Missouri court on a felony drug charge. After Cusumano was taken into custody on the out-of-state warrant, police searched him and found two drug pipes and 10.01 grams of a crystal substance that Cusumano reportedly identified as methamphetamine.

Cusumano, a sheriff’s deputy reported, claimed that the confiscated items were for “medicinal methamphetamine usage.” Despite that explanation, Cusumano was charged with narcotics possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Pinellas County jail on those two counts as well as the Missouri fugitive warrant.

