Thursday, October 7th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Sorrento, FL — After demanding that an interloper get off his sprawling lawn, a 90-year-old Florida Man twice punched a neighbor in the face, according to cops who arrested the rowdy nonagenarian for battery and resisting arrest. Police say Thomas Conrad was busted Saturday afternoon following a dispute over a gardener cutting grass outside his home in Sorrento, a city 30 miles from Orlando.

Conrad’s next-door neighbor, 46-year-old Jack Henson, told police that his “lawn guy was being yelled at by [Conrad] for being on his property while cutting the grass.” Conrad recalled telling the gardener to “get off his property.” After asking Conrad “numerous times” to leave them alone, Henson recalled, an “agitated and aggressive” Conrad declared, “I should punch you.” Henson said he replied, “Go ahead, but I wouldn’t advise or police will get called.” Cops allege that Conrad then punched Henson twice in the face.

When police later arrived at Conrad’s residence, he was resting and did not want to be disturbed, his 89-year-old wife told deputies. When cops tried to explain that he had committed a battery, Conrad told them to “Get the f*ck out of my house” and began to walk away. As deputies sought to take Conrad into custody, he allegedly balled up his fist and refused to place his hands behind his back. After being handcuffed, Conrad was booked into the county jail for battery and resisting police, both misdemeanors.

