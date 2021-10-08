2 memorial services this weekend will honor Missouri’s fallen firefighters

Captain Travis Owens, age 51, St. Joseph Fire Department, March 28, 2019

Captain Owens died in the line of duty after a long battle with occupational cancer. Owens was a 27 year veteran of the St. Joseph Fire Department. He was also an EMT and worked on ambulances for 10 years. He had served the nation for four years on active duty in the U.S. Army and 11 years in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Firefighter-Paramedic Christopher R. Moore, age 42, Maryland Heights Fire Protection District, June 8, 2019

Firefighter-Paramedic Moore died after suffering a medical emergency while on duty in service to the people of Missouri on June 6. Moore was a 17-year veteran of the fire district and had previously served as a member of the Eureka Fire Protection District and the Metro West Fire Protection District.

Chief J. Allyn Reding, age 63, Duenweg Volunteer Fire Department, July 5, 2019

Chief Reding and other members of the department responded to a mutual-aid call for a structure fire. A few hours after returning from the call Chief Reding collapsed at his residence from a heart attack. He had joined the Duenweg department as a 14-year-old junior firefighter and served for a total of 49 years.

Candlelight Vigil

WHAT: Candlelight vigil honoring Missouri firefighters who died serving Missouri’s fire service

WHO: Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, State First Marshal Tim Bean, Leaders of the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri, Families and friends of those who died, Firefighters from across Missouri

WHERE: Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri, one block northwest of the I-70 & U.S. Highway 54 intersection, Kingdom City

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9

Memorial Service

WHAT: Memorial Service honoring Missouri firefighters who died serving Missouri’s fire service

WHO: Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond, State Fire Marshal Tim Bean, Leaders of the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri, Families and friends of those who died, Firefighters from across Missouri

WHERE: Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri, one block northwest of the I-70 & U.S. Highway 54 intersection, Kingdom City

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10

At the request of the families of fallen firefighters, the Missouri Fallen Fire Fighters Memorial Foundation is requiring that all attending the services wear a mask to protect against COVID-19. Disposable masks will be available at no cost.

