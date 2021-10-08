Cape man sentenced to 84 months in federal prison

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 84 months in prison. 33-year-old Corey Lewis was sentenced to serve 84 months in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents state that a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle Lewis was driving in the city of Cape Girardeau in May 2020. The vehicle was searched after a police canine alerted to the presence of controlled substances. Among other things, officers discovered a semi-automatic pistol and a quantity of marijuana inside Lewis’ vehicle. The pistol had an extended magazine loaded with 32 rounds of ammunition. Lewis was on probation for a felony state drug offense at the time and was therefore prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law. During a guilty plea hearing earlier this summer, Lewis admitted the firearm belonged to him. After serving the 84-month sentence, Lewis will be placed on supervised release for three years.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!