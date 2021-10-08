Cape man sentenced to 84 months in federal prison
A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 84 months in prison. 33-year-old Corey Lewis was sentenced to serve 84 months in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents state that a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle Lewis was driving in the city of Cape Girardeau in May 2020. The vehicle was searched after a police canine alerted to the presence of controlled substances. Among other things, officers discovered a semi-automatic pistol and a quantity of marijuana inside Lewis’ vehicle. The pistol had an extended magazine loaded with 32 rounds of ammunition. Lewis was on probation for a felony state drug offense at the time and was therefore prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law. During a guilty plea hearing earlier this summer, Lewis admitted the firearm belonged to him. After serving the 84-month sentence, Lewis will be placed on supervised release for three years.