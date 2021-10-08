Judge sentences Bertrand woman to 36 months for meth charges

A Bertrand woman was sentenced to 36 months for meth charges. Yesterday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp sentenced 41-year-old Christy Brewer to 36 months in prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute. She pleaded guilty in February 2021 to two counts of possession with intent to distribute meth. On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, an officer stopped a vehicle driven by Brewer in Scott County. There was an active arrest warrant for Brewer. The officer arrested her and searched the immediate area where Brewer had been sitting in the vehicle. He found a clear plastic bag that contained 6.85 grams of meth in the console of the vehicle. Brewer possessed the meth with the intent to distribute it to another person. On November 21, 2019, a Missouri Highway Patrolman went to Brewer’s residence to execute a felony arrest warrant for a member of Brewer’s household. While inside the residence, the Trooper observed a plastic baggie containing meth hanging out of Brewer’s left front jeans pocket. The baggie contained 9.92 grams of meth that Brewer intended to distribute to another person.

